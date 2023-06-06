Transporters refuse to slash fares despite fuel prices downfall

MUZAFFARGARH - The transporters refusal to cut down fares despite steep downfall of fuel prices re­cently has led to protest among citizens demanding the authority of taking ‘stern action’ to deal with the issue. Several com­muters waiting at local bus stand here com­plained that fruits of reduction in petroleum prices could not yet pass on the commoners. Rana Ashraf, Muhammad Hayyat, Aslam, Khizer, Kalsoom Bibi, Zeenat and Sidra, talk­ing to APP said that transporters had been increasing fares with the minimal jump of the fuel prices, hesitate to accomodate peo­ple when the same lowered in the country.

They observed that as Rs 50 had been charged for 10 km travelling and Rs 20 for the double distance for the long in past, re­mained intact today even. According to some women, conductors sometimes misbehave them while offering fare before boarding the vehicle. They said effects of price reduction in petroleum products must trickle down to edibles as well to reduce inflation. They de­manded of the government to take measure to provide relief to common man due to re­duction in petroleum prices.

ROBBERS LOOT BIKE, MOBILE PHONES

Three armed robbers looted motorbike with three mobile phones from a bike rid­er was moving along with his fellow here. Police source said the victim named Tahir Khan registered complaint with Sher Sul­tan police station as he was intercepted on gunpoint at Kalar Wali area.