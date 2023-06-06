Two booked over dengue larvae presence

SARGODHA - Two person were booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue surveil­lance here on Monday.

According to the official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out dengue larvae in­spection at various localities in the district and found larvae in hotel premises in Chak no 11 ML and at a brick kiln in Ghan­gowal Village. The team regis­tered cases against the owners of the hotel and brick kiln.

TEN ACCUSED ARRESTED

Police arrested ten accused and recovered liquor, weapons and stolen items from their possession here on Monday.

Police said that the teams of different police stations con­ducted raids under their juris­diction and detained eight out­laws and recovered 35 liters of liquor, four pistols 30 bore and two guns, 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Asif, Fateh, Ashfaq, Ali, Za­heer, Amjad, Adeel and Shoaib.

Meanwhile, Bhagtanwala police team also arrested two accused-Shahzad and Imtiaz who were wanted in dacoit and bikes theft cases besides re­covering stolen goods of worth million rupees. Cases were reg­istered against the accused.

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY WALK HELD AT SARGODHA UNIVERSITY

The College of Agriculture (COA), University of Sargodha (UoS) organised an awareness walk and training workshop on the World Environment Day, in collaboration with the American embassy and Pakistan-US Alum­ni Network (PUAN), here on Monday. The event was aimed to raise awareness about urgent need of environment protection, cultivating responsibility among students, and empowering them to take active part in combating the challenges posed by climate change.

The walk was led by Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem, with students, faculty members and Pak-US Alumni representatives carry­ing banners and placards dis­playing messages to address environmental challenges and work towards a greener future for Pakistan. Later, Dr Athar Nadeem, along with Dr Salma Anwar, president of Pak-US Alumni Network, and Prof Dr Zafar Hayyat, planted saplings on the college lawn, symbolis­ing the dedication to environ­mental conservation.