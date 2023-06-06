Two robbers netted

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area arrested two of a robbers’ gang and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release on Monday, the arrested were identified as Ameer Nawab and Yousuf alias Raja.

The arrested accused revealed that they alongwith their other accomplices committed more than 70 robberies in Orangi Town, Nazimabad, SITE Area and other areas during which they snatched 150 mobile phones and cash Rs0.2 million. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested alongwith recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.