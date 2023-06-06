US, China, UK remained top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 10 months

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-April (2022-23) were recorded at $4990.562 million as opposed the exports of $5618.857 million during July- April (2021-22), showing a decline of 11.18 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1700.955 million compared to the exports of $2342.887 million last year, showing a decrease of 27.39 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth $1643.864 million during the months under review against the exports of $1851.812 million during last year, showing a decline of 11.22 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1366.068 million against $1432.029 million last year, showing a decrease of 4.60 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1206.639 million opposed $1550.022 million last year. During July- April (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at $1211.647 million against $1217.163 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $435.682 million against $436.423 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $951.447 million against the exports of $857.219 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $1154.633 million against $940.808 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at $644.104 million against $720.509 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $487.194 million against $430.134 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $404.767 million against $345.720 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at $269.833 million during the current year compared to $266.452 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $369.702 million against $328.420 million, and Australia stood at $254.942 million during the current year against $239.333 million during last year.