US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Monday said that the US wants to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

He said that a prosperous and stable Pakistan is in the interest of US-Pakistan relations. He said that we are engaged with Pakistan directly on several issues and added that a statement cannot be given on every diplomatic contact.

Answering a question, Vedant Patel said: "We engage directly with our Pakistani partners on the issues that are of importance to the United States and are of importance to broader regional security and stability."

Replying to a question regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in the U.S. jail for the last 20 years, Vedant Patel said that State Department don’t have anything to speak on this case. "I will refer to the relevant law enforcement authorities on this," he added.