Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UVAS, IFC discuss collaboration in livestock sector

Agencies
June 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The University of Vet­erinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corpora­tion (IFC), which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock sectors. A four-member IFC delegation comprising Senior Private Sector Specialist Charles Schneider, Operating Officer Agri Business Muddassir Shafique, Agri Business Specialist Zaheer Ahmad and Private Sector Specialist Resh­ma Aftab visited the UVAS and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Monday. The IFC delegation evinced interest in collaboration with the UVAS in livestock, especially in animal protein, meat and vaccine production. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delega­tion on the UVAS academic, research, exten­sion programs and community services. He said that UVAS had strong linkages with the industry and was providing policy guide­lines to public and private livestock stake­holders. He said that the university was actively working on addressing the issue of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and got licence for the vaccine production.

China tells US: Show sincerity to avoid deterioration in relations

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023