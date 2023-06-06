UVAS, IFC discuss collaboration in livestock sector

LAHORE - The University of Vet­erinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corpora­tion (IFC), which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock sectors. A four-member IFC delegation comprising Senior Private Sector Specialist Charles Schneider, Operating Officer Agri Business Muddassir Shafique, Agri Business Specialist Zaheer Ahmad and Private Sector Specialist Resh­ma Aftab visited the UVAS and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Monday. The IFC delegation evinced interest in collaboration with the UVAS in livestock, especially in animal protein, meat and vaccine production. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delega­tion on the UVAS academic, research, exten­sion programs and community services. He said that UVAS had strong linkages with the industry and was providing policy guide­lines to public and private livestock stake­holders. He said that the university was actively working on addressing the issue of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and got licence for the vaccine production.