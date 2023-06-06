Vandalizing Judicial Complex: Court extends Asad Qaiser’s bail

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Mon­day extended the interim bail of PTI leader and for­mer speaker National As­sembly Asad Qasir till June 10 in a case pertaining to vandalizing the judicial complex. Additional Ses­sions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case where in Asad Qaser’s lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat appeared before the court. The pe­titioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that there was a risk of his client’s arrest if he had appeared before the court. He prayed to the court to extend the interim bail of his client. The court accepted the request and extended the bail of Asad Qaiser till June 10.