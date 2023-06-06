Zardari calls meeting of party ticket holders today

LAHORE - Ahead of a planned rally to be held in Lahore on June 21, the PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari has called a meeting of party’s ticket holders on Tuesday (Today) at Bilawal House to review the arrangements. After a long time, the PPP is planning to hold a rally in Lahore on June 21 to mark the 70th birthday of its slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.
According to party sources, the meeting would also decide venue of the party gathering though there is already a broader consensus over holding the rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk. Senior PPP leaders including Asif Zardari are likely to address the rally. The meeting will also discuss the party’s future line of action in Punjab in the wake of PTI’s breakdown following May 9 incidents. Also, Asif Ali Zardari chaired a meeting of the party’s women wing on Monday as Samina Ghurki along with women wing office-bearers presented their performance report. The women wing leaders including Nargis Khan, Aqila Yusuf, Sakina Chaudhary, Tasneem Chaudhary, Shamshad Anwar attended the meeting. Talking to the women leaders, Zardari said that PPP’s situation was better today compared to the one in 2018. He said he would set up his camp in Lahore very soon to meet with party men and decisions will be made in favor of party workers.
Samina Khalid Gharki demanded that the problems of women in Benazir Income Support Program and Pakistan Baitul Mal should be solved on a priority basis. Asif Zardari assured party women that he would arrange their meeting with Shazia Atta Murri regarding the issues pertaining to Benazir Income Support Program. He also pledged to solve the problems of the women’s wing on priority basis. The PPP’s women’s wing leaders emphasized on giving preference to workers on seats in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly. A women leader complained that she been in the party for 50 years, but every time her name was removed from the priority list of women seats. Women leaders have been with the PPP for generations and will continue to be so in future, she added. Separately, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari visited Lahore Fort on Tuesday, according to PPP sources. Before the arrival of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the officers and employees of Walled City were restricted to limits of their offices. Apart from Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s personal security and photographers, only one female officer of the Walled City Authority accompanied Bakhtawar during her visit to the Fort. Party sources said that the matter of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the Lahore Fort was kept secret owing to security reasons.