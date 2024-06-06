‘10,000 families granted proprietary rights in Katchi Abadis’

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has granted proprietary rights to 10,000 families in Katchi Abadis so far, said Director Estate Management FDA Junaid Hasan Manj. Addressing a seminar on “Housing for All in Pakistan” at Yousuf Block of Government College University Faisalabad here on Wednesday, he said the FDA was looking after management affairs of 111 Katchi Abadis in Faisalabad which were comprising of more than 33,000 residential units. He said that FDA has so far established 17 residential colonies in Faisalabad whereas its mega project was FDA City which was sprawling over 2000 acres of land. FDA has planned to set up more than 13000 residential units in this housing colony, he added.

He appreciated Housing for All in Pakistan program and said that residence was a basic need of every individual and the government was taking solid steps to provide this basic right to all and sundry. Assistant Professor of Law Department GCUF Dr Shahid Rizwan Baig and others also addressed the seminar while shields were also distributed among the participants.