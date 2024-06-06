3rd Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp inaugurated

LAHORE - The 3rd Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2024 was inaugurated at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Monday.

The event was graced by former Davis Cup player and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who served as the chief guest. Malik, alongside IC Pakistan members Col (R) Asif Dar, Waqar Nisar, and Mohammad Sohail Malik, officially opened the camp during a vibrant ceremony.

The camp participants will receive training from former national tennis player Asif Feroze, former Junior Davis Cup player and Pakistan junior No. 1 Ahmad Babar, and national player Imran Bhatti. The training will be conducted under the supervision of Mr. Rashid Malik, a former Pakistan No. 1, Davis Cup captain and coach, and certified ITF Level 1 & 2 coach.

Malik expressed his gratitude to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for sponsoring the month-long camp. “I am grateful to Mr. Tariq Zaman for sponsoring this High Performance Tennis Training Camp for the third consecutive year,” Malik said and added: “This camp is highly beneficial for the top players of Punjab, who, in return, earn national and international accolades for their province as well as for their country.”

He highlighted the importance of the camp for the development of Punjab’s top players, whose skills and techniques are honed by expert coaches under his supervision. Malik also called for government support for similar camps throughout the year to ensure that top-ranked players receive professional training and preparation for international events.

Malik emphasized the role of the Punjab Tennis Academy in producing and training most of Punjab’s junior players. “There is no dearth of tennis talent in Punjab and its talented players are performing well nationally and also excelling at the international level,” he added.

The camp aims to refine the skills and techniques of Punjab’s top players, providing them with the necessary tools to succeed on national and international stages. With the continued support of Ali Embroidery Mills and the guidance of experienced coaches, the future looks promising for these young athletes.