5th Gatorade 3x3 Basketball Tournament commences

LAHORE - The 5th Gatorade 3x3 Basketball Tournament commenced on Wednesday at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament is organized by the Firdous Ittehad Basketball Club under the auspices of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and with the patronage of Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Government of Sindh, and Patron-in-Chief of the Karachi Basketball Association. The opening ceremony was graced by Faheem Mangi, Mukhtiarkar of Aram Bagh, as the chief guest, and was presided over by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SVP of Sindh Wrestling Association. Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv is the chief organizer of the tournament. The final match of the tournament will be played on June 8 with the support of Pakistan Beverage Company, and Deputy Commissioner South, Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.