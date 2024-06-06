94 criminal gangs busted in Peshawar this year

Peshawar - The Peshawar police have launched a special operation against street crimes across the district under a strategy in which 94 gangs involved in serious criminal activities have been busted, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Zulfiqar on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, SSP Kashif Zulfiqar highlighted that 94 gangs involved in serious criminal activities were exposed this year. The operations aim to maintain law and order by targeting active groups involved in severe crimes, he said.

“Since the successful operation commenced in October, six snatchers involved in dangerous incidents were killed in police encounters. Additionally, 119 dangerous suspects associated with street crime gangs were apprehended while injured during these operations,” the officer added.

He said the operation against snatchers has led to the recovery of 130 valuable mobile phones and 34 motorcycles from the wounded suspects during police encounters. The police also seized five motorcars and weapons used in criminal activities.

SSP Zulfiqar emphasized that there would be no compromise on the safety of citizens and the maintenance of law and order. All available resources are being utilized to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

Compared to last year, there has been a 48 percent reduction in street crime incidents this year. The crackdown exposed 94 gangs, resulting in the arrest of 250 suspects. “During this year’s operations, over Rs13.7 million, 181 valuable snatched mobile phones, 38 motorcycles, 12 motorcars, six rickshaws, and gold jewelry were recovered from the arrested gangs.

The SSP reiterated that the police force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public and would continue to take strong action against those involved in criminal activities.