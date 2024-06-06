Agri minister for supporting Punjab govt to reduce import bill of oilseeds, promote soybeans

LAHORE - Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Wednesday chaired a consultation session at the Agriculture House to increase production of oil crops and the area under cultivation of soybeans. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Professor Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan and other senior officials of Agriculture department, industry and a large number of farmers participated in the session. While expressing views, the minister said that the chief minister Punjab was taking steps for the development of agriculture sector, adding that Pakistan imported edible oil and soybean worth of 6.2 billion dollars annually, which was a burden on the country’s economy. He said a comprehensive programme was being introduced to reduce the country’s import bill of edible oil and increase the area under cultivation of soybeans. The minister maintained that a new era had been initiated for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers in the province and the implementation of the multi-cost “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme” of 400 billion rupees was in progress. He endorsed that improving the value chain and value addition of oil seeds and soyabean was the need-of-the-hour to boost production of these crops. He directed to formulate a joint working group consisting of experts of Livestock, Agriculture and Industry departments to promote soyabean cultivation in Punjab. He urged the industry to support the Punjab government to reduce the import bill of oilseeds and promote soybeans, and to present feasible proposals in today’s consultation session to organize a comprehensive programme. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani clarified that the goal of food self-sufficiency could be achieved by promoting the cultivation of oilseeds and soybeans. He further said that the services of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for the promotion of soybean cultivation were commendable. The UAF had cultivated soybeans in 170 places in Pakistan on an area of 700 acres under the comprehensive programme, the minister added. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that many projects had been approved for the development of agriculture under the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab. Today’s session was meant to bring together all stakeholders under one roof to get actionable suggestions on oil commodity production and value addition, he added. He said as an agricultural country, it was a great concern to spend so much foreign exchange on just edible oil and soybeans. Based on the suggestions and opinions of the participating experts, a plan would be prepared which will be beneficial to all stakeholders. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Live Stock Punjab Masood Anwar, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Shabir Ahmad Khan, Consultant Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agriculture Water Management Malik Muhammad Akram and Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other officers were also present.