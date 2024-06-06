Thursday, June 06, 2024
Alternate energy usage vital for reducing environmental pollution effects: Nasir Shah

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the use of alternate energy resources should be increased to reduce environmental pollution and avoid negative effects of environment changes.  He said this in a message issued here on the occasion of World Environment Day, being observed on today across the globe.

Shah said the use of alternative energy and increase forests were indispensable to mitigate sufferings being faced by the people due to environmental pollution.  He said that the government was making all possible efforts at the national and regional level to deal with the challenges of environmental problems.  The rate of air pollution in Pakistan and especially in Sindh was alarming, Nasir Shah said and added that smoke evicting from vehicles and factory chimneys was a major cause of air pollution.  The minister was of the opinion that alternative energy was the best solution to prevent air pollution and the Sindh government was busy taking measures regarding usage of the the alternate energy.

Nasir Shah said the process of gradual solarization of all government buildings was under progress in Sindh province, 34 government buildings had so far been fully solarized, 23 government buildings solarization would be completed by June 2024 and 100 government building’s solarization was planned to be completed by July this year.  The minister said that under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, work on urban forestry projects was going on, steps were being taken for green and clean Sindh.

