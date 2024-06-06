Another scandal of Market Committee Khanewal’s corruption surfaces

KHANEWAL - Another scandal of corruption of Market Committee Khanewal has come to light, demanding illegally withheld family pension has become a crime. Secretary Market Committee has pushed the questioner out of the office and threatened serious consequences. Questioner Muhammad Salman has said that if my late father’s pension is not given to me, then I will be forced to self-immolate, all the responsibilities of which will be on the Secretary Market.

He approached the Secretary Market Committee with a request for the restoration of the family pension transferred to his name which has been illegally withheld by the Secretary Market Committee for two months and asked him the reason for the deduction. The Market Committee allegedly threatened Muhammad Salman with dire consequences and threw away the application and said that the application should be sent by post and never dare to come to my office in future.

Secretary Market Committee Amin Tajur told the Market Committee for public. No go area has been made, whereas it has become a crime to ask for the pension money of Muhammad Salman, who spends his time on his father’s family pension. Muhammad Salman said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, DG Market Committee Punjab, Commissioner Multan, Division, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab to give me two months illegally withheld pension of my father immediately, if I am not given my father’s pension then I will be forced to commit self-immolation and all responsibilities will be assigned to Secretary Market Amin Tajur.

Muhammad Salman said that family pension is my right, on one hand the government is providing relief to the poor people in this period of inflation, on the other hand, Secretary Market Committee Amin Tajur is making the life of small employees difficult. Secretary Market Committee was contacted to take version, but the Secretary Market Committee has refused to give his version in this regard.