Arrangements for sacrificial animal market finalised

SUKKUR - The Sukkur administration has finalized arrangements for ‘Sukkur Maweshi Mandi’ to be spread over 50 acres of land with six blocks on the city bypass, here Wednesday. Mayor Arslan Sheikh has said, “Arrangements have been made for the facilitation, security, and safety of traders and their livestock.” “Sukkur police will take care of security in nearby areas. Additional forces will be deployed to prevent incidents of stealing and theft of animals and to provide a safe environment for traders to do their business.”

He said, “Banks and other money transfer solution providers will facilitate traders for safe deposit and transfer of money. Steps have been taken to check and confirm the vaccination of sacrificial animals arriving at the mandi. Traders have been advised to get their animals vaccinated in time to avoid action by the administration.”

Arslan Sheikh said, “Cleanliness of the cattle market and adjoining areas has been completed, while facilities have been put in place for water and feed for animals. Clean water would be supplied within the mandi premises for traders and customers.”