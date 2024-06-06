Artists urged to create educational films

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, has urged artists to create educational feature films and documentaries for societal reformation, which would also enhance their respect in society. He added that the provincial government would spare no effort in encouraging talented actors.

He was talking to a delegation of senior artists at his office in Peshawar. The delegation, led by presidential award-winning actor Ishrat Abbas, apprised him of the problems and demands of the artist community in the province. Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat and General Manager Culture Ajmal Khan were also present, along with senior actors Javed Babar, Ahmed Sajjad Buffawal, and Zulfiqar Qureshi.

The culture advisor expressed concern over the impact of heroin and drug culture on the younger generation’s talents. He emphasized that, in addition to law enforcement agencies, the artist community should play a leading role in drug prevention. Zahid Chanzeb agreed to the demand for an endowment fund for the financial assistance of artists, assuring that the PTI-led provincial government considers this fund the right of the artists. He said it would be officially announced in the next few weeks after the Provincial Assembly’s approval.

He also agreed in principle to represent the artist community in nominations for presidential awards. The delegation expressed sincere gratitude to Zahid Chanzeb for listening to their grievances attentively and taking personal interest in their resolution, assuring full cooperation in implementing the provincial government’s people-friendly development policies.