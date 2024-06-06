Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from 11th

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from 11th
Agencies
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) announced on Wednesday that it would start the jail trial of the Askari Tower attack case against  PTI leaders and others from the next hearing. The court observed that the trial of the Askari Tower attack case would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail from June 11. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case wherein fashion designer Khadija Shah and other accused, who were on bail, appeared and marked their attendance.

However, the PTI leaders, including Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, were not produced from the jail, but their jail warrants were submitted.

The Gulberg police had submitted a challan against the PTI leaders and others, accusing them of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

Polio virus detected in four more environmental samples

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024