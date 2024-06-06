Ban imposed only on irresponsible court reporting, says IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday remarked that there is no ban on court reporting rather the ban is on irresponsible court reporting.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) and Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) challenge PEMRA’s notification to impose a blanket ban on live reporting of court proceedings.

The presidents of both the associations including Fiaz Mehmood and Aqeel Afzal moved the petition through their counsel Umer Ijaz Gillani Advocate. During the hearing, Justice Aamer said that the problem is only with airing sensational tickers. The judge said that there is no ban on court reporting. The mea can report the court proceedings.

The additional attorney general was asked by the court if the federal government was involved in this matter. He replied that this matter is related to PPEMRA not the federal government’s issue.

Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani informed the bench that the law used by PEMRA does not prohibit reporting of pending cases.

In this connection, PEMRA also filed its reply in the court.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the till June 11 summoning the final arguments.

In their petition, they stated that through the impugned notifications, PEMRA has imposed a blanket ban on the live reporting (known in media jargon as “tickers”) of statements in open court by the various actors of the justice system including judges, lawyers, parties and witnesses.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that after the issuance of the impugned notifications, show cause notices were issued to various licensees for allegedly continuing to provide live coverage of court proceedings. In the wake of issuance of the notices, there is now an imminent threat to the livelihood of courtroom journalists.

The petition continued that this court, faithful to its oath to defend fundamental rights, took stern notice of the habeus petition filed for his recovery. The live reporting of those proceeding drew considerable public attention which might have made certain cogs in the state machinery uncomfortable, resulting in the issuance of the present illegal and arbitrary notifications.

Therefore, petitioner’s counsel prayed that this court may declare that the impugned notifications are illegal and unconstitutional and set aside the same.