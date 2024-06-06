Bandit brutally killed by mob in Karachi

KARACHI - A bandit met a brutal end at the hands of the public near Qaim Khani Colony, Bahu Chowk in Etihad Town, as he was caught and tortured to death. Meanwhile, in another incident, the Awami Colony police engaged in an alleged encounter near Korangi Singer Puliya Imam restaurant, resulting in the death of a bandit. According to police reports, the deceased robber from the Etihad Town incident remained unidentified initially, but weapons and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

In the alleged encounter near Korangi Singer Puliya, a robber was fatally shot by the police, while an accomplice managed to escape after firing at the police party. One officer, identified as Ikram, sustained injuries from the fleeing robber’s gunfire, but his condition is reported to be stable.

The slain bandit was later identified as Muhammad Younis, with a pistol, mobile phone, and cash found in his possession.

In separate incidents, Site B police apprehended an injured bandit named Waheed near Ghani Chowrangi after an alleged encounter, recovering weapons and a mobile phone. Liaquatabad Police also arrested two robbers, including one injured individual, after an encounter under Bantwa Nagar Liaquatabad river bridge. Recovered items included pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, a wallet, and a motorcycle.

Additionally, Mochko police arrested a dacoit with injuries following an alleged encounter near 500 quarters of Musharraf Colony Mor over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday night.