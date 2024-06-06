China rates PM’s visit highly

ISLAMABAD - China is rating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ongoing visit highly as the two countries aim to boost bilateral cooperation further. Top Chinese officials in China told The Nation that China had been waiting for PM Sharif’s visit for weeks. “We rate this visit very highly. We both aim to enhance cooperation and partnership to new levels,” said a senior Chinese official. A Pakistani diplomat said the meetings so far had been very successful and fruitful. “At the end of the visit, we will see great changes. The feedback from China has been overwhelming,” he added. Prime Minister Sharif is on a significant five-day official visit to China, marking his first trip to the country since the establishment of the new government earlier this year. This visit includes high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where both the leaders are expected to engage in extensive discussions on bilateral relations and mutual interests, setting the stage for future cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Shenzhen on June 4 and received a warm welcome from local officials. He addressed the China-Pakistan Business Forum, attended by over 100 Pakistani companies and more than 150 Chinese enterprises. PM Sharif praised Shenzhen’s transformation from a small fishing village into a major metropolis, viewing it as an inspirational model for Pakistan.

During the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to boost investments in key industrial and agricultural sectors. Following the forum, Sharif visited Huawei, the Nanshan government service centre, and the ‘Guangdong 40th anniversary of reform and opening up’ exhibition. His visit to Shenzhen focused on learning about the city’s rapid economic and technological advancements. Later, Prime Minister Sharif and his delegation travelled to Beijing for discussions with President Xi Jinping and delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang over the next two days. These talks aim to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and chart future plans for their bilateral relationship. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also expressed anticipation for enhanced cooperation and a closer China-Pakistan community in the new era. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the shared commitment of China and Pakistan to elevate the CPEC, fostering regional connectivity and prosperity. He reflected on the landmark significance of President Xi’s 2015 visit to Pakistan, which bolstered mutual trust and economic collaboration, setting a strong foundation for the current visit.

Sharif noted that the ongoing visit has already attracted substantial Chinese investment in Pakistan, creating jobs and promoting economic stability. In an article, he expressed gratitude to President Xi and the Chinese government for their unwavering support. He highlighted the progress of the CPEC, which includes the development of several high-quality cooperation projects across various sectors such as industrialization, agriculture, information technology, and mining, driven by a spirit of win-win cooperation. During his visit, Sharif also underscored his administration’s focus on comprehensive economic reforms, aimed at fostering a business-friendly environment and enhancing foreign direct investment. He elaborated on initiatives to streamline regulations, support economic growth, and create jobs. He pointed out the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to improve the ease of doing business and attract investments in key sectors.

Sharif expressed his intention to replicate China’s development model and acknowledged the alignment of Pakistan’s national priorities with the five envisioned corridors of the CPEC. He praised the CPEC’s potential as an accelerator for economic growth and job creation, particularly through increased exports to China. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its partnership with China, focusing on political, economic, trade, and investment cooperation. He emphasized the importance of mutual learning and collaboration on issues of peace, security, and development. Sharif also highlighted the enduring “iron-clad” friendship between Pakistan and China, rooted in shared values and a rich history of cultural and economic exchanges. He pointed to the ancient Silk Road’s legacy and the modern-day CPEC as symbols of their longstanding cooperation. Looking ahead, PM Sharif is optimistic about the deepening China-Pakistan cooperation, envisioning greater benefits for their citizens and a stronger China-Pakistan Community of shared future in the new era.