Thursday, June 06, 2024
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1097 against dollar

Agencies
June 06, 2024
Business

BEIJING   -   The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 14 pips to 7.1097 against the US dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

Agencies

