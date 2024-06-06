CM approves Rs250m for establishment of Paeds cardiac unit at NICVD

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the 82nd Governing Body meeting of the National Institute of Cardiovascular (NICVD) approved an additional fund of Rs520 million to establish Paeds Cardiac unit on two floors of the newly under-construction building for which he ordered the speed of the work. The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sadiya Javed, Rukhsana Parveen, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Executive Director NICVD Dr Tahir Saghir and other members.

The GB considering the heavy workload of peads cardiac patients decided that two floors of the new building would be functionalized for Peads cardiac treatment. The CM approved an additional Rs520 million to make both floors functional.

The GB was told that MRI Machine: The GB was told that procurement of MRI machines was approved for Rs 628.3 million during the current financial year, 2023-2024 for the facilitation of the Stroke Intervention Program. The machine [MRI] was purchased to evaluate the cardiac masses, cardiomyopathy workup viability study; and ischemic stroke on brain MRI for both cardiac and brain imaging along with cardiac and non-cardiac conditions for the needs of patients but funds have not been released. The CM directed the finance department to release the funds.

Budget: The Sindh government approved Rs. 8 billion as grant-in-aid/budget for NICVD for the financial year 2023-24. Due to the significant inflation experienced over the past two years, coupled with the substantial escalation of dollar-based cost; the stroke intervention program, as well as the increased expenses related to employees; imported equipment and disposables and increased total cost of procedures and tests resultant in increase of overall expenditures of NICVD.

The NICVD Executive Director proposed to the chief minister that the Grant-in-Aid/budget for the year 2024-2025 may be increased. At this, the CM directed the Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho and Secretary of Finance Fayaz Jatoi to assess and evaluate the need for NICD and send him their recommendations for his approval. The board also approved the appointment of Dr Tahir Saghir as Executive Director of the NICVD,

Patient treatment tracking system: The CM directed the NICVD administration to develop a patient-wise patient treatment tracking system under which all the expenditures, including tests, procedures, medicines etc could be tracked or identified. He added that this system would be easy to audit and prepare the NICVD budget scientifically.