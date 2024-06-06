CM Maryam approves Rs3 lakh for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem

LAHORE - On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs3 lakh for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem. A flower bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet Tajjamul Kaleem thanked the Chief Minister for showing a kind gesture. The CM directed the Health Department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.