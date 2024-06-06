Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam approves Rs3 lakh for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem

CM Maryam approves Rs3 lakh for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem
Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Headlines

LAHORE   -  On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs3 lakh for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem. A flower bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet Tajjamul Kaleem thanked the Chief Minister for showing a kind gesture. The CM directed the Health Department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024