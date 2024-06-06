CM Maryam calls upon world nations to join hands to control pollution

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday termed environmental pollution a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and called upon the world nations to work together to control factors affecting the natural environment.

”If not thought today, by 2050, drought may affect three-quarters of the world’s population”, she said in her message on World Environment Protection Day. The chief minister stated that Punjab government’s positive initiatives showed its commitment to protect the environment.“People should join us in our mission to protect the planet”, she said, adding that everyone should play his part to ensure the ecological future of the new generation. Maryam Nawaz said that Punjab government had imposed a ban on the use, production, sale and trade of plastic from today. She highlighted that the use of plastic was having harmful effects on the environment and human health. The chief minister said: “’No to Plastic’ campaign aims at reducing environmental pollution and promoting environment-friendly initiatives. The plastic ban policy will be strictly enforced throughout the province.”

Maryam Nawaz said that the use of plastic bags will be banned in hotels, restaurants, and eateries. ”Instead of plastic bags, eco-friendly alternatives like cotton bags should be used”, she stated. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz further stated that the Punjab government was launching a special awareness campaign to make people aware of the harmful effects of plastic pollution. She urged the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and increase reliance on renewable energy. Madam Chief Minister highlighted that one of the main reasons for the rapid increase in environmental pollution is the continuous cutting of forests. She said there was a need for concerted efforts to preserve natural beauty.She noted that due to environmental pollution, 40 percent of earth’s surface was suffering from degradation.