CM Maryam fulfils her promise of sending to Haj 10 elderly women

LAHORE - True to her word, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday fulfilled her promise of sending ten elderly women in less than two months. “Elderly women are like our mothers, they should be taken care of, they should not suffer,” the chief minister directed the authorities concerned while meeting the 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) before sending them to perform Hajj. She requested them to offer prayers for the security and prosperity of our beloved homeland, Pakistan. On this occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also came there to meet the elderly ladies on their request. On special direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send these 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj, because they had requested Madam Chief Minister for the same during her last visit to Aafiyat on Eid. During their meeting, the elderly women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for this great favour. Madam Chief Minister said,”Allah has given me the opportunity to fulfill my promise, I am very happy to see you going on Hajj.” She added:”It is an honor to meet the pilgrims.” PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said:”We will uplift workers economically; good times for the poor have come.” He added,”Had our government not been disrupted, poverty and unemployment would have ended.” He requested the elderly ladies going on Hajj to pray for Pakistan during Hajj. Zeenat Bibi, one of the 10 elderly ladies, said,”I have never thought of going on Hajj.” She recited Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s poem. Main Galiyan Da Rora Koda... Mahal Sajaya Saiyan.” Farida Rahmat Ali said to Madam Chief Minister,”We had no support, Allah sent you as a resource.” Amir Jahan said,”Allah is taking us there, He will protect and make the rest of the means available too.” Bakht Meena said,”Maryam Nawaz Sharif behaved like our daughter.” Naseem Akhtar said,”Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is an architect of our country, I had a great desire to meet him.” Ifat Sultana said,”You are like a scarf on our head, which had slipped previously.” Yasmin Malik said,”She used to pray daily for Hajj after prayer.” Abida Siraj remarked,”May Allah give every mother a daughter like Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” Bashiran Bibi said,”I am happy that Allah has made Maryam Nawaz Sharif a resource for sending us on Hajj.” Madam Chief Minister presented ihram, suit and zad-e-rah to all the women. 10 women living in Aafiya, their in-charge Sumaira Aslam and assistant are leaving for Saudi Arabia on a 21-day Hajj journey. Farida Rahmat Ali, Ameer Jahan, Bakht Meena, Naseem Akhtar, Noor Jahan, Ifat Sultana, Yasmeen Malik, Abida Siraj, Zeenat Bibi and Bashiran Bibi are among the pilgrims. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Communications Minister Soheb Ahmed Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Social Welfare and other relevant officers were also present.