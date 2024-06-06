Thursday, June 06, 2024
CM Maryam meets thalassemia patient Muhammad Rizwan

Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
LAHORE     -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a thalassemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 5 lakh. The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif promised to fulfil Muhammad Rizwan’s wish of his own house. She also expressed her resolve to take care of other thalassemia children. She warmly welcomed Muhammad Rizwan on his arrival. She sat with Muhammad Rizwan and inquired after his health. Muhammad Rizwan expressed his profound joy over meeting the CM. Muhammad Rizwan said, “I do not believe that I am meeting the CM.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am myself not believing and I am heartily pleased to meet Muhammad Rizwan.”

She added, “The patients of thalassemia deserve special attention from society. The thalassemia patients undergoing blood transfusion are highly painful.” Senator Pervaiz Rasheed was also present on the occasion.

