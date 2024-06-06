Compromised Safety

Some problems become a constant, cyclic part of the administrative machinery, and it takes ages to move beyond a stagnant phase. The mining sector has that exact tragic story to tell. The loss of 11 miners’ lives in Balochistan is a painful reminder that not only is the sector neglected, but efforts to regulate it are also proving ineffective. Mining is a major industry, and we can hardly imagine life without coal. Yet, the deaths of miners are a regular occurrence.

According to the Ministry of Human Rights, there are 100-200 mining-related deaths each year in Pakistan. This should be a wake-up call for occupational safety. These miners are an essential workforce, and the cost of their work is so high that they pay with their lives. Still, the mining sector continues to violate every aspect of labor dignity. The mining department blames private mine owners who disregard safety measures like installing gas meters to monitor gas accumulation for early evacuation.

One must ask: the private mine owners still operate under the auspices of the Ministry, so why can’t safety measures be forcefully imposed? If there is non-compliance, instead of waiting for an accident, the Ministry must proactively book the owner and assume temporary control of the mine. If mine owners act as a mafia, they must be clamped down by all means possible.

This is the second incident this year in Balochistan. If Pakistan is to invite investment in the mining and minerals sector, the safety protocols are barely up to the mark. Even if the baseline workforce is Pakistani miners, foreign enterprises do not operate unless safety procedures are complete. It is time to raise safety measures in the mining industry to the highest standard. The state needs to care for its citizens, and authorities must take notice of the incident. More importantly, long-term safety standards must be established as soon as possible. Otherwise, we only have ourselves to blame for the loss of innocent lives who only wished to earn a living and feed their families.