Controlling the Mob

Turn the pages of history, and the term ‘mob’ did not exist some years back in our shared language. The excessive use of the word only corresponds with the rise in mob mentality, mob attacks, mob lynchings, and mob violence. This is an alarming trajectory. While there is sufficient evidence in favor of mob violence unfolding hand-in-hand with religiously motivated persecutions and blasphemy allegations, mob dynamics are not exclusive to just this category.

The incident in Karachi’s Ittehad Town, where a mob lynched a robber, presents another unavoidable category of mob culture. The desire to take the law into their own hands and punish as they will is the prime mob motivation in such cases. Analyzing it closely, we see layers of problems: non-cooperation of police, uncontrolled street lootings, possible involvement and politicization of police, incomplete trials, lack of due punishments, and much more. People tend to inflict punishment by their own hands because they do not trust law enforcement.

That said, there is no justification for killing a robber or a criminal by a charged and angry group of people. In instances like these, in addition to the culprit being attacked, the attackers are also culprits because they are violating the order of society. There is no second thought on the shortcomings in the police department, but mob violence is not the answer.

Just as frustrated people take the law into their own hands, poverty-stricken young boys indulge in robberies. Both create anarchy and disrupt law and order. Just as the police have become proactive in religiously motivated mob attacks, this second category demands equal attention. Law enforcement must be very strict in matters such as these.

Part of the project will include policing the police itself. For example, out of 44,000 police personnel in Karachi, only 13,500 are assigned to patrolling roles. In a city where crimes are rampant and muggers operate daily, patrolling must be expanded to catch robbers as well as disperse and punish mobs.