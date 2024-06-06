DC Jhang directs to increase public awareness regarding universal health insurance card

JHANG - Divisional Commissioner Jhang, Salwat Saeed on Wednesday chaired a meeting held at DC office. Additional Commissioner Revenue gave a briefing about government recoveries. The Divisional Commissioner gave directions regarding the auction of government-owned properties. CEO Health gave a briefing about treatment facilities in hospitals and Basic Health Units. Salwat Saeed directed the officials to increase public awareness regarding the universal health insurance card. Concerned officers told the meeting about arrangements for expected floods in the district. The meeting was told that there was a 100 percent target for cotton cultivation in the district. The DC was told about the ongoing schemes of sewerage in the city. Later, the Divisional Commissioner at the spot reviewed the restoration of Forest Park at Kalma Chowk and planted a sapling in the park. She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and DPO. The Divisional Commissioner also inaugurated the newly built Cambridge Block in Chenab College. She also visited BHU Kot Sai Sing.