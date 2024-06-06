$1 Billion Wheat Scam

It is a familiar pattern: individuals are given a generous parting welfare package after they have served the interests of powerful circles. Supporting a family in Europe is costly, and very few “children of lesser gods” can understand this, especially those who still believe in undivided loyalty and commitment to their motherland. It doesn’t matter if Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are at rock bottom, barely sufficient for debt servicing and essential imports, even with all the foreign and IMF bailout packages.

Almost $1 billion was spent on importing excess wheat by the caretaker government, which they claim was done by private parties. Yet, this wheat is stored in state-owned warehouses managed by PASSCO, a government organization under the Ministry of Food Security. Consequently, local wheat harvested by Punjab farmers has no storage space in PASSCO facilities. However, this doesn’t concern those at the helm. Rumors of a spat between a caretaker and an MNA from the ruling party are telling, with the former allegedly threatening to expose corruption if held accountable.

Financial crimes like this are more heinous than murder because they threaten the foundations of a country. In the USA, those involved in insider trading and similar offenses can end up in prison for over 25 years, with all their assets confiscated.

There is no law in Pakistan restricting those who acquire a Green Card or “Certificate of Alien Registration,” an essential part of the naturalization process for U.S. citizenship. Although they pay taxes on worldwide income and are required to obey all U.S. laws, including state and local laws.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.