Thursday, June 06, 2024
ETNC dept introduces strategy to strengthen tax compliance, generate revenue

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ETNC) department Director General Faisal Fareed has introduced an innovative strategy focused on strengthening tax compliance and revenue generation. In a statement, he stressed the significance of self-audit and announced plans to authorize individuals to declare their taxes on their own. “Empowering citizens to conduct self-audits is crucial for fostering compliance,” he said, highlighting the importance of proactive involvement from taxpayers. By allowing individuals to self-report their taxes, the Excise and Taxation department aims to simplify the compliance process and improve transparency. Additionally, he also highlighted the essential role of automation in revenue generation. However, he assured that the department is committed to achieving complete automation, targeting a 100 percent automated taxation system.

