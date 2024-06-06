Experts for benefitting from China’s role on medicinal plant conservation

CHITRAL - Pakistan can learn from China’s holistic approach to medicinal plant conservation, which combines traditional knowledge, sustainable practices, and collaborative research. By combining indigenous wisdom with scientific advancement, both the countries can contribute to global efforts to protect these valuable resources.

“China’s achievements in large-scale landscape forest restoration provide valuable insights to global plant conservation efforts. Key factors contributing to this success include the government’s strong commitment, the ecological redline approach, community engagement, innovative reforestation techniques, long-term monitoring, and international collaboration,” said Ajaz Ahmed, a Pakistani Forester and an expert in ecosystem restoration and biodiversity.

He said that collecting the seeds of rare upland mountain plants is crucial for their regeneration and survival. The primary task in protecting biodiversity is to safeguard these precious seeds.

This task requires patience and hard work, but the rewards are immeasurable.

Both Pakistan and China have rich herbal traditions, and there are valuable lessons Pakistan can learn from Chinese practices.

Indigenous communities in Pakistan play a vital role in conserving medicinal plants. Their strategies, often rooted in rituals, beliefs, and taboos, unintentionally contribute to plant conservation.

Similarly, Chinese traditional medicine (TCM) has a long history of using medicinal plants. Learning from China’s indigenous knowledge can help Pakistan enhance its conservation efforts, he underlined.

Collecting medicinal plants, especially in rural areas, can provide additional income for collectors, especially women. Sustainable harvesting or cultivation practices can help alleviate poverty while ensuring the protection of these plants. China’s experience in sustainable harvesting and cultivation can guide Pakistan in balancing economic benefits with conservation goals.

Joint research on genetic stability, material basis, effectiveness, and safety of medicinal plants can yield valuable insights.