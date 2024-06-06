Fake food units sealed in City

LAHORE : - The Punjab Food Authority intensified field operations. Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, while talking to media representatives at the Punjab Food Authority, said that the food safety teams have raided and sealed units involved in packaging and selling expired items. According to details, a raid was conducted on a fake unit at Transformer Chowk Shah Alam Market. During the operation, 3400 kg of expired spices, 2620 kg of kheer, 400 kg of Ispaghoul, 1400 kg of spice bags, and 1000 kg of packaging material were confiscated. During the press briefing, provincial food minister Bilal Yasin stated that expired food items were being repacked with well-known brands packaging. Action was taken due to the absence of necessary records and other documents. Excessive expired food items were to be supplied to small and large shops and hotels in Lahore and the surrounding areas after attractive packaging. The Punjab Food Authority has saved Lahoris from diseases by thwarting the transmission of counterfeit food items, said the minister for food. They are also taking stringent action against hotels that produce food by purchasing substandard raw materials at low prices. Special meat safety task force is conducting morning inspections and strict monitoring is ensured at various routes in the city. Bilal Yasin said that strict restrictions have been imposed on the purchase and sale of adulterated milk, diseased meat, and other counterfeit items.