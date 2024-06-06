FIA granted physical remand of Sarim Burney in human smuggling case

The judicial magistrate on Thursday handed over social activist to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand in a human trafficking case.

was produced before the court by on the allegation of illegal migration and smuggling of children abroad.

The FIA has requested the physical remand of Burney from court. The investigation officer said Burney’s physical remand must be granted for investigation of the case.

He added that physical remand was necessary to record his statements and arrest co-accused involved in human trafficking. He also asserted that records and evidence weren’t provided and there was a probability that the record was eliminated.

During the hearing, Advocate Sajid Raza said his client’s daughter was sold in Dubai. He said the case had been pending since 2016 and he wanted recovery of the girl.

Burney’s counsel Advocate Ijaz Khattak asserted that he had been associated with Trust for the last 35 years and his client was presidential award holder. His client, he said, was being maligned.

Burney reiterated that he informed the USA embassy about the child and he had been arrested for no fault.

The court granted physical remand of Burney to the FIA and called progress report of investigation in next hearing.

Earlier, Sarim Burney’s counsel Syed Asif Ali appeared before the court and requested time for appearance of the team of lawyers in court.

The court adjourned the case for a while.

According to sources, Burney has been accused of smuggling infant girls to America. He is alleged to have sold 20 infant girls to the US for adoption in the last one year.

FIA sources revealed that more than 15 girls were sent to the US where a parellel investigation is under way. They said the officials had got the record from embassy.

According to sources, spouse of is also under scrutiny. The last girl sent to the US was allegedly purchased from her parents, it is alleged.