Thursday, June 06, 2024
Firing at wedding ceremony claims life of 10-year-old boy

APP
June 06, 2024
LARKANA    -   A 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a wedding ceremony in Larkana’s Lahar Colony, police said on Wednesday. According to the Larkana Police, aerial firing took place during the marriage ceremony of the Korai community in Lehar Colony. The police said 10-year-old Faraz Joyo died after receiving a bullet injury during the firing at the marriage ceremony. Larkana police said after receiving the information of an aerial firing in the marriage ceremony, they reached the spot and shifted body of the boy to hospital.

APP

