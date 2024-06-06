Gandapur to be indicted on July 5 in audio leak case

A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday fixed July 5 to indict Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar conducted hearing of the audio leak case against KP CM Gandapur.

At the start of the hearing, an application was submitted to court for grant of exemption to Gandapur from attending court.

The court fixed July 5 for indictment of Gandapur and his collaborator Asad Khan. The court then adjourned hearing of the case.