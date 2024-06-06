Thursday, June 06, 2024
Gold rates dip Rs400 per tola to Rs240,600

Gold rates dip Rs400 per tola to Rs240,600
Agencies
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD    -    The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs240,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs241,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs343 to Rs206,276 from Rs206,619, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,086 from Rs189,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,800, whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs17.1 to Rs2,400.54. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,332 from $2,336, the association reported.

Agencies

