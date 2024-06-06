Government should give alternative of plastic bags before banning: RRCSBA

Rawalpindi - The President of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Chaudhry Muhammad Farooq on Wednesday said that they are ready to cooperate with all government institutions including the district administration.

The government should have given an alternative to plastic before banning it. Instead of just making rhetoric, practical steps should be taken? The results of which are far-reaching. He said this while addressing a seminar organized by Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association on the occasion of World Environment Day on the topic of single-use plastic ban.

The seminar started with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Rasool Maqbool. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City Hakeem Khan, Assistant Director Environment Department Anza Niazi participated as special guests. Association President Mohammad Chaudhry Farooq, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmad, Chief Superintendent Mohammad Naeem, Honorable members of the Core Committee including General Secretary Raja Adnan Mehmood, Vice Chairman Saleem Raza Butt, Senior Vice President Sheikh Mohammad Muneer, Vice President Huzaifa Ansar, Vice President Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, Vice President Sardar Mahmood Hussain Niko, Information Secretary Tariq Khan, Sheikh Imran Elahi, Chaudhry Muhammad Hafeez, Chaudhry Sharafat Ali Awan, Sheikh Nayir Feroze, Naveed Abbasi and others performed the duties of hosting. President of Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Chaudhry Mohammad Farooq said that he is deeply grateful to the district administration, environment department and his business community. He said that there is no problem in banning plastic, but they demand an alternative. Common man and businessman friendly policy should be implemented on long terms.

Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed said that today’s successful seminar showed that the environment department, district administration and stakeholders are on the same page. Banning of plastic handle bags is going to be implemented from tomorrow. Patron in Chief Muhammad Naeem met Secretary Environment Punjab and conveyed his concerns. Naeem said that cleanliness is a part of religion and everyone should follow it. We are ready to cooperate with the district administration but we should be given an alternative which is our right.

Assistant Commissioner City Rawalpindi Hakeem Khan said that I congratulate Rawalpindi Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Pakistan for organizing a successful seminar.

Everyone should be sincere with the government’s actions. Today’s seminar proves it. We all have to work together.

The problem of environmental pollution has intensified in Pakistan. Environmental pollution is one of the main reasons for floods in rivers. Single-use plastics must be eliminated. We will address other concerns of traders. We need the full cooperation of the business community. I am a government representative. I am here to listen to you. Assistant Director Environment Department Anza Niazi said this, adding that 46,000 tons of plastic waste is imported on a daily basis, which is not tested which is full of toxic substance. By the use of which our life is at stake. Despite limited resources, we are working on it. Niazi said that from June 5 to 15, there will be registration of the traders doing plastic business. Therefore, it is mandatory to register. Action will be taken against those who do not do it. Those who register will be allotted a number. Remember that the thickness of the plastic bag should not be less than 75 microns while the thickness of the packing material should not be less than 40 microns. At the end of the ceremony, everyone was thanked and flowers were presented to the guests.