Govt denies Imran Khan being kept in solitary confinement

Web Desk
11:55 PM | June 06, 2024
National

The federal government has denied the claim that PTI founder Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement. 

The government submitted additional documents to the Supreme Court to negate PTI founder Imran Khan's claim. The documents submitted in court include photographs of the former prime minister meeting lawyers in Adiala jail. 

The federal government, submitting the list of those who met Imran Khan in the Supreme Court, said the allegation of the PTI founder about solitary confinement was also wrong. 

The government said Imran Khan claimed he had no access to lawyers which was wrong. 

"If the court deems it appropriate, it can also appoint a commission to verify the allegations and facts of the PTI founder. He has been provided books, air cooler and all other necessary facilities including TV."

Web Desk

National

