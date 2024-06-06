Herd of stray dogs injure 10-year-old boy in Liaqatpur

LIAQATPUR - A herd of stray dogs attacked and injured a 10-year-old boy seriously while he was coming from mosque after offering prayer in Liaqatpur, local people said on Wednesday. Bloodthirsty dogs bit the child on the head, arms, legs and other body parts. The injured child was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan when THQ hospital doctors refused to admit the child. Area people said that the dogs also injured a passer-by when he tried to save the child from the dogs. The locals demanded the administration to kill the stray dogs instead of nominal dog culling campaign.