Post-pandemic, India's mobile gaming market became the largest in South Asia, with nearly 180 million players of all ages. With cheaper and faster mobile data in urban centers, Indians are spending more time on their devices, which helped create a solid mobile gaming's dominance with an 85% share of the online gaming market.

The online casino market in India is likely to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, with revenue projected to reach US$0.93 billion by 2024. This upward trajectory is expected to continue with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 5.05%, leading to a market volume of US$1.19 billion by 2029.

Although each state has its own rules regarding casino regulation in India, the legislation for online casinos is yet to be decided. As explained in this LinkedIn article by Manimana, online casino games are not yet legalized, but divided into games of skill and chance.

Goa has long been renowned as a physical gambling destination, with around 30% of passengers flying into the region identified as gamblers in a 2013 survey. Despite its thriving casino industry, online operators have struggled to gain relevance since those who frequent land and floating casinos typically do not engage in internet gambling. Additionally, with Goa's population totaling less than 2 million residents, the gambling scene remains mostly offline.

This study by ENV Media shows that urban cities hold the majority of online players. Comparing India to Brazil's gambling scenario, we see a pattern in urbanization as a great part of online gaming and casino gambling habits, with 87% of Brazil's population residing in major cities. According to KTO, the six most active states in online betting and casinos in Brazil are São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, and Santa Catarina.

The online gaming and gambling industries in India and Brazil are experiencing significant growth driven by urbanization, regulatory landscapes, and cultural influences. India has seen a surge in mobile gaming, while the online casino market is projected to grow steadily. Similarly, technological accessibility drives growth in Brazil, particularly in major metropolitan areas. Understanding these dynamics is essential for developing good strategies to engage new gamblers in rural and urban areas.