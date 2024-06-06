IHC bars FIA from taking adverse action against PTI leaders in tweet case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any adverse action against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Barrister Gohar Ali and Raoof Hassan in a controversial tweet case. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of a petition moved by the PTI leaders through Niazullah Khan Niazi.

Through the writ petition, they called in question notice dated 31.5.2024, issued by FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad, in terms of Section 160 Cr.P.C whereby petitioners have been directed to appear in person before the Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad on 05.6.2024 with reference to Enquiry No.RE-632/2024 as a video has been uploaded on Twitter account having the username @ImranKhan PTI.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners contended that petitioners have nothing to do with the said Twitter account and they are not operating the said account. He added that owner of the said account - Imran Khan - is confined in Adyala Jail for the last 10 months.

It was further contended that petitioners apprehended their arrest under the garb of the impugned notice. The counsel argued that issuance of impugned notice is beyond the jurisdiction of FIA, even proceedings initiated by the Cybercrime Reporting Centre have no legal sanctity.

The bench observed that question raised needs consideration and issued notices to the respondents. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till June 25.

In the meanwhile, the IHC bench directed, “Petitioners shall appear before the concerned authority on the given date and time and shall record their statements, however, respondents shall not harass the petitioners and no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioners till the next date of hearing.”

Earlier, the bench also overruled the objections raised by the Registrar office and directed it to number this petition and fix the same before this Court for for hearing.