Implementing Education Change

In several recent articles, I have discussed important education issues prompted by the new concept of ‘Education Emergency,’ adopted by the Pakistan government, education experts, and laypeople. This term refers to the high number of school-age children not attending school. Estimates suggest 26 million out-of-school children in Pakistan, which is almost half of the world’s 60 million out-of-school children. Including youth, young adults, and older adults without literacy and basic education, the number is much higher. Illiteracy rates are particularly high among poor, rural populations, especially women.

Today, I will draw attention to more issues and how we can implement educational change. Two main concerns are Pakistan’s high population growth and the abject poverty of many families and children. A former top civil servant, now running a private school, suggested direct payments to families so that parents could afford to send their children to school rather than involving them in income generation and basic life upkeep.

If this is true, and I believe it is for many out-of-school children, underlying problems must be addressed as social and economic issues, related to traditional norms and expectations. Education could be free in principle, but the hidden costs of buying uniforms, books, stationery, food, and transport are too high for many. At home, children, especially girls, are expected to help with household chores, including fetching water, taking care of animals, and other tasks.

Not only public schools but private schools too should be of good quality. We need to find ways to offer free or affordable high-quality education for all, not just for well-off families. Our inspiration can be the Nordic countries, with Finland ranking top on the OECD PISA scores, or England. These countries offer free, high-quality education in public schools, even private schools for everyone. We also have lessons to learn from countries like Bangladesh, which has advanced remarkably.

Though the government can do much, local private initiatives, often on shoestring budgets, provide most educational services. Indeed, government schools can learn from private schools, and private schools should be welcomed as partners in educational reform. The government should also support them financially and provide teacher training and other types of assistance.

Education is the responsibility of all citizens. The media must write and talk about education daily, offering concrete solutions rather than just statistics and analyses. Parents and elders should take an interest in education and tell children to work hard and stay longer in school. Let us remember that it is at the school benches and desks that the future is shaped. We want children to learn to be proud of their country, learn about the diversity of its peoples, cultures, and religions, respect each other, and be patriotic and peaceful citizens.

Teachers are the most important resource. We should give high status and respect to teachers, expecting them to be dedicated and professional. They must be paid decent salaries, with good teacher training and further education opportunities.

Education for All means that no child should be denied schooling, including children with disabilities and special needs, children with learning difficulties, and those who may never become academic champions. A child’s right to education is one of the most important fundamental human rights. It is through education that we can learn to make use of all other rights and contribute to economic development. Today, we can argue that free education is not only a human right but also a requirement to reach other goals in modern society, making education essential for us all.

In other articles, I will discuss higher education, science, and research, but today I will underline the basics. Without high quality in the early years of education, children will not become independent, critical thinkers, and life-long learners. They will not be able to pursue further studies or take on the work tasks and responsibilities required. They will not become good citizens, taking an active part in political, social, and economic activities, or learn to live in peaceful coexistence with everyone.

So, to achieve high-quality education, there is an ‘Education Emergency’ in Pakistan. We need to ensure that all children are enrolled and attend school. There should be enough good teachers, with most classrooms having at least two teachers, for the essential individual attention children need in the early grades and at all levels. Schools must be built and maintained in good condition. The funds spent on education must be increased from the current low levels to 3% or more of GNP and spent efficiently on the most important tasks.

Education is not only a responsibility for the government but for all of us. Let us all work together to ensure that the ‘Education Emergency’ in Pakistan can soon be declared over. We can see progress already, but much more needs to be done. Let us all be optimists and make education our top priority.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com