Islamabad police arrest dacoits involved in looting American family on gunpoint

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Islamabad police have arrested the dacoits involved in looting cash, mobile phones and other valuables from an American family in I-8 Markaz, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The police investigators have also seized the mobile phones and cash from possession of the dacoits, who are being grilled after obtaining physical remand by cops from court of law, he said. He added as many as 5 special investigation teams have been tasked by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for tracing out the fleeing dacoits involved in looting foreigners in federal capital. The five teams managed to lay hand on daocits by conducting under cover surveillance, obtaining CCTV footages and checking route of fleeing dacoits, he said. He said that the detained gang of daocits confessed their involvement in 15 dacoitees. It may be noted that gang of three armed dacoits armed men looted an American national namely David and his family on gunpoint at I-8 Markaz, the limits of Police Station Industrial Area. The dacoits snatched 2 iPhones, cash and other valuables from the foreigners and fled from the scene.

As per contents of First Information Report (FIR), American national David, with his wife and daughter, was sitting in the car when suddenly three armed culprits came on a motorbike and deprived the family of cell phones and cash. IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the efforts of polis teams for netting the dacoit gang involved in looting American family in Islamabad.