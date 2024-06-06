Israeli army expands incursion into Rafah, advances in central Gaza

The Israeli army on Wednesday expanded its incursion into Rafah in the southernmost of the Gaza Strip, along with advancing toward the eastern areas of the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, central the strip.



An Anadolu correspondent quoted eyewitnesses that confirmed the Israeli military vehicles' advancement toward the "Eastern Garage" area and in the vicinity of Al-Awda Mosque in central Rafah.

The witnesses added that the Israeli army's advancement comes amid heavy Israeli artillery shelling on Rafah.

In Khan Younis, the Israeli army made an incursion into the Qarara town, eastern Khan Younis city, according to Anadolu reporter.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army conducted a limited incursion toward the eastern areas of the Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps under heavy artillery shelling on the area, leaving casualties among Palestinians.

The Health Ministry is yet to confirm the number of casualties in the area.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.