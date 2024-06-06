JI to cordon off CM House if lawlessness not addressed, warns Munem Zafar

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Munem Zafar has warned that Karachiites will cordon off the Chief Minister House, if the issue of deadly street crimes is not addressed. The JI leader issued the warning at a crowded press conference, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention here that the announcement came in the backdrop of an uptick in the deadliest street crimes in the mega city. Multiple tragic incidents occurred in the past few days, including murder of an industrialist, a vender, multiple siblings and others. Speaking on the occasion, he said that safeguarding the life and possession of citizens is the prime responsibility of a government and the incumbent regime With all it’s relevant organs, including the police department, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies have failed in discharging the responsibility. Unfortunately, the government has been trying to push the matter under the carpet and the ministers shamelessly declar the statistics as exaggerated, he said. However, he maintained, the life of a common Karachiite also matters to his family.

You can’t just mislead them by mere statements or technicalities and useless discussion of powers and limitations.

Around 80 Karachiites have been killed during street crimes, during the ongoing year and there is no justification for the situation, he said.

The JI leaders said that the Pakistan People Party government has spent billions and billions of rupees in the name of Safe City Project, whereas the Rangers have also been deployed in Karachi for almost four decades now.

He held the Form 47 government responsible for the unrest among Karachiites over lawlessness.

Further talking about the progress of the LEAs in Karachi, he said that a common man knows about the patches where muggers are ruling but ironically police don’t know about it. He was referring to the criminal rule around the roads leading to the makeshift market for sacrificial animals in Karachi.

The JI leader also lambasted the Traffic Police over holding unnecessarily pickets to force citizens for bribery. This situation will not be tolerated anymore, he said.

He said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has also been hands in gloves with the PPP when it comes to mint money on the cost of Karachi. The MQM always play on both sides of the wicket, he said, adding that at one side the MQM was a part of the government and on the other, the party announces protest against the same government they are a part of.

Responding to a question, he said that the Criminal Justice System and not open arms licence policy, is the solution to the prevailing situation.

He further said that the JI will further mobilize masses in this regard. The situation will have to change as the prevalent thick layer of fear and uncertainty cannot be tolerated anymore, he said.