KMU marks World Environment Day with seminar

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prime Minister Green Youth Movement commemorated World Environment Day with a seminar and plantation drive on Wednesday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation through plantation initiatives, led by Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman, the Focal Person of the Green Youth Movement.

The seminar featured Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, as the chief guest. Notable attendees included Director IPS Dr. Sami Siraj, Dr. Haji Bahadar, Soban Karim, Chartered Accountant and Co-Founder of Scout Station, Shahab Uddin, Head of the Climate Dialogue Team Peshawar, and Director Ismail Khan of the CDE and GAD. Faculty members, Oversight GYM committee members Dr. Nabi and Dr. Afsheen, administrative staff, and a large number of students were also present.

Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman provided an in-depth discussion on World Environment Day and showcased a visual presentation on the tree planting campaign. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness, participating in cleanliness and plantation drives, and adopting green practices. He called on the vice-chancellor to commit to green energy, proper waste disposal, reduced disposable use, and maintaining data for green metrics.

Guest speakers highlighted the importance of environment-friendly plantation campaigns and collective responsibility towards environmental conservation. Topics such as environmental sustainability, future hazards of climate change, and the impact of e-waste on pollution were discussed. During the Talk session, guest speaker Soban Karim shared insights about Scout Station, a youth-focused consultancy platform that supports and guides students in launching startups.

A model competition on environmental topics was held among students, with the Institute of Public Mental Health and Behavioral Science securing first place.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli delivered an insightful talk on World Environment Day, appreciating the efforts of the KMU Green Youth Movement in organizing the plantation drive. In a significant initiative, 250 saplings were planted by KMU students, marking a positive step towards environmental conservation and sustainability.

The KMU Green Youth Movement continues to lead by example, inspiring others to contribute to creating a healthier and greener environment for future generations.