KP CM launches three new housing schemes

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday launched three new housing schemes under PHA, including Hangu Township, Dangram Housing Scheme Swat, and Mega City Nowshera, to provide better and affordable residential facilities to citizens. A ceremony in this regard was held at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, attended by Special Assistant to CM Dr. Amjad Ali, MNA Amjad Khan, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, and other senior officials.

Hangu Township, spreading over 8362 Kanals of land, will house 10162 commercial and residential plots of different sizes. Dangram Housing Scheme, covering 501 Kanals, will have 682 commercial and residential plots, while Mega City Nowshera, covering 1750 Kanals, will have 3500 plots. These housing schemes will collectively be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 21 billion. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said the provincial government launched these schemes on public-private partnerships to meet the housing needs of the people.

The Chief Minister also announced that plots of 5 Marlas would be given free of cost to the heirs of government officials and personnel of various forces who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. Additionally, new housing schemes worth Rs. 85 billion are in the pipeline, which will meet housing needs and generate employment opportunities. The provincial government welcomes local and foreign investment in sectors like mining, energy, tourism, and housing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also inaugurated the Nasir Bagh feeder route of BRT (DR-14), increasing the total number of BRT feeder routes to sixteen. The 18 KM long route from Board Bazar to DHA via Regi Model Town includes 16 Bus Stops. He also inaugurated the Central Park Regi Model Town, completed at a cost of Rs. 110 million. The park covers 266 Kanals, featuring a jogging track, walkways, and a parking area for over 150 vehicles.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister condemned the federal government’s decision to drop the province’s development projects from PSDP, stating that the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will fight for their legitimate rights. He highlighted that the provincial government presented a people-friendly budget for the new fiscal year, prioritizing the wellbeing of the common man. The budget includes provisions for soft loans to talented youth, relief in provincial taxes, and free or subsidized solar panels for households. The provincial government is also working to enhance its revenue streams through the judicious use of available resources.

