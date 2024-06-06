Low quality food for pilgrims unacceptable: Salik

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday took notice of media reports about food safety violations by catering companies in Makkah.

He, in a statement, lauded the monitoring team of the Pakistan Hajj mission for its efforts to find food agreement violations during surprise visits.

Minister Salik emphasised the importance of continuous surveillance during food preparation and round-the-clock monitoring of kitchens to ensure the timely and uninterrupted supply of hygienic food to the pilgrims.

He also stressed the need for rechecking the quality and quantity of food upon arrival at the residential buildings of pilgrims.